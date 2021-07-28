Prosecuting attorney: May police shooting in Kalamazoo was justified

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County’s prosecuting attorney has ruled that the May 2021 shooting of a man by police was justified.

W.D. Trice Jr. Was shot by Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Sgt. Joe Hutson on May 21 and survived.

RELATED: KDPS releases bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting

Hutson “acted in lawful self-defense of himself and others in his use of force,” according to Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Getting’s opinion Wednesday.

“The actions of Mr. Trice posed an immediate and extreme threat of death or serious injury to the Sgt. and others,” Getting said. “Sgt. Hutson’s belief that Mr. Trice posed an immediate threat was both honest and reasonable.”

Read the full opinion here.