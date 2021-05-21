KDPS officer on paid leave after shooting Kalamazoo resident

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer is on paid administrative leave after shooting and injuring a 47-year-old resident.

An officer was patrolling the area of Florence and Burrell about 2 a.m. Friday , and officers were in the area because of a shooting that had happened three hours earlier in the 600 block of Florence.

The victim in that case refused to provide information and refused medical attention from KDPS, according to a news release.

An officer said they heard yelling and saw what seemed to be a verbal dispute in the same location where the earlier victim had been found.

When arriving at the scene, the officer was told one of the individuals involved in the dispute had a gun.

The officer approached and saw an armed individual and told them to “drop the gun.”

When the individual failed to do so, the officer fired a shot, hitting the person in the hip, KDPS said.

The officer then recovered the gun – which was loaded with an extended magazine – and gave the victim aid.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety

The injured individual – a 47-year-old Kalamazoo resident – was taken to a local hospital.

KDPS says they are currently in stable condition as of Friday morning.

Michigan State Police has been called in to take over the investigation of the incident.

After that investigation is completed, the case will be turned over to the Kalamazoo County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for a review of the officer’s actions.