Project to add pod community for unhoused individuals in Kzoo moves forward

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Housing Resources Inc. (HRI) announced a letter of intent was signed with Kalamazoo city officials on the development of a housing community for those experiencing homelessness.

The “Kzoo POD Community” offers unhoused individuals a safe place to stay while they seek full-time housing, according to HRI.

“We remain excited about the project,” says Executive Director Michelle Davis. “The LOI provides HRI a six-month period to continue our due diligence and decide whether the site, located at 333 E. Alcott Street, is feasible for the project through a lease or purchase.”

We’re told HRI has partnered with Byce and Associates, Inc. to put together a more detailed site plan that will be shared with community members at a later date.

The POD project is not an encampment but an organized community that will be operated with dignity and full-time support, HRI explains.

HRI thanks the city, Classic Gutters Systems and Clark Logic for their support in the project. They also thank community members who believe everyone is entitled to live with dignity in a place of their own.

READ MORE: Kalamazoo receiving 50 pods to provide housing for people experiencing homelessness

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube