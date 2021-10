KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Another housing option will be made available for people experiencing homelessness in Kalamazoo this winter.

Housing Resources, In. is receiving 50 ModPods next month.

These pods are designed to meet people's most basic needs. They're waterproofed, lighted, heated, air-conditioned, and equipped with beds and other essentials.

The pods can be assembled by two individuals in less than an hour.

The site and operational plan for the pods are still in the works.