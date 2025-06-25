PORTAGE, Mich. — Pro Services Inc. is a company that does all sorts of contracted skilled trades, including piping, plumbing, heating and cooling and millwright services.

They're expanding in their hometown of Portage, Michigan, adding 250 skilled-trade jobs.

Pro Services Inc. adding 250 union jobs to Portage community

“We know that we have a huge gap in skilled trades, with pipe fitters, with millwrights, maintenance individuals. Primarily the jobs will be created there,” President Joshua Jelenek said.

The company has already begun hiring. You can find hiring information here.

The jobs start at $28 an hour, roughly. They're union jobs.

“We know that manufacturing and maintenance is the lifeblood of America. So we are heavily investing in this area, to help America, and help this region continue to attract the best jobs and the best companies, right here to Kalamazoo and Portage,” Jelenek said.

The expansion is thanks in part to a grant by the Michigan Business Development Program, to the tune of $1.25 million.

In total, Pro Services Inc. plans to invest $12.4 million into the area.

The investment includes expanding their headquarters to a new location, at Tech Park Way in Portage.

“Why Portage? I was born and raised in Portage. I went to Portage Central High School, that’s where I got my education. I love Portage,” Founder Michael VandeMaele said.

The expansion in total will take three to five years.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube