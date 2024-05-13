Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Portage Schools welcome kids back after tornadoes

Portage schools welcoming kids back - EXCITED TO SEE YOU
Woodland Wildcats via social media
Woodland Wildcats offering words of encouragement, making sure kids know just how much they've been missed after tornadoes ripped through Portage and several other southwest Michigan towns.
Portage schools welcoming kids back - EXCITED TO SEE YOU
Posted at 11:51 AM, May 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-13 12:00:54-04

PORTAGE, Mich. — Woodland Elementary made sure kids knew just how much they were missed walking into school Monday after tornadoes triggered nearly a week off from class.

Portage schools welcoming kids back - WE MISSED YOU - walkway 2

"Anxiously awaiting the arrival of our Wildcats!!! We missed every single one of them so very much!!! Woodland Strong," read the school's social media page late Sunday night.

Portage schools welcoming kids back - WOODLAND STRONG

The post, punctuated with #loveourwoodlandfamily included pictures of sidewalks adorned by chalk drawings and words of encouragement for kids to see as they approach the doors.

Portage schools welcoming kids back - BETTER TOGETHER

The school has been sharing resources for families to get food, clean water, places to stay, and more via social media since the storm happened.

Portage Public Schools shared resources on coping with a disaster, including how to help your child through something like this.

Portage schools welcoming kids back WELCOME BACK WILDCATS

Kalamazoo County Emergency Services told FOX 17 they've completed their report, showing the destruction by the numbers needed to trigger a visit from FEMA.

The agency will be arriving Tuesday to perform their own assessment of the need for federal disaster relief.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book