Portage Schools welcome kids back after tornadoes

PORTAGE, Mich. — Woodland Elementary made sure kids knew just how much they were missed walking into school Monday after tornadoes triggered nearly a week off from class.

Woodland Wildcats via social media

"Anxiously awaiting the arrival of our Wildcats!!! We missed every single one of them so very much!!! Woodland Strong," read the school's social media page late Sunday night.

Woodland Wildcats via social media

The post, punctuated with #loveourwoodlandfamily included pictures of sidewalks adorned by chalk drawings and words of encouragement for kids to see as they approach the doors.

Woodland Wildcats via social media

The school has been sharing resources for families to get food, clean water, places to stay, and more via social media since the storm happened.

Portage Public Schools shared resources on coping with a disaster, including how to help your child through something like this.

Woodland Wildcats via social media

Kalamazoo County Emergency Services told FOX 17 they've completed their report, showing the destruction by the numbers needed to trigger a visit from FEMA.

The agency will be arriving Tuesday to perform their own assessment of the need for federal disaster relief.