Preliminary numbers pull in FEMA to assess tornado damage across 4 counties

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — FEMA teams will arrive Tuesday to begin assessing damage to homes and businesses destroyed in last week's quadruple tornado strikes, says Kalamazoo County Emergency Management.

The county agency has been coordinating help for residents and the initial assessments required to garner federal assistance since the storms tore through the area on May 7.

FOX 17

Here's what we know from their reports:



Single-Family Homes Multi-Family Homes Mobile Homes Business Structures Non-Profit Organizations Destroyed 25 8 24 10 Major Damage 80 11 27 10 1 Minor Damage 75 24 58 5 1

Over 250 structures fell into the Affected category— meaning they suffered noticeable damage that can be easily repaired.

Assessments were made based on the level of damage to each structure and the amount of work it would take to restore them.

FOX 17

RELATED: 'Everybody needs a hand': Volunteers help tornado victims with clean-up efforts

The new round of assessments will be a more in-depth investigation of each property in order to place more exact monetary figures on the damage and determine if federal disaster declarations can be made.

FOX 17

“This is a traumatic event and a stressful time for many and allowing us to interrupt their personal recovery efforts to begin our collective recovery as a community is greatly appreciated”, Mike Corfman, Kalamazoo County Emergency Management Director said.

Here's how the process works on FEMA's end.

FEMA's reports may change the number of structures in each category, as criteria can differ between the agencies and as more information becomes available.

FOX 17

Those impacted should keep an eye out for assessors in FEMA vests, carrying a FEMA ID starting Wednesday. In Kalamazoo County, they will be escorted by Kalamazoo County and Portage Officials.

Here are some tips from FEMA about preserving your family treasures:

Photographs

Never pull apart wet photographs and negatives that are stuck together.

If time allows, take a photo of your photograph to save a digital copy of it

Clean photographs by rinsing them carefully in distilled water, if available, or in clean water if you cannot find distilled water.

Air dry photos on a plastic screen or paper towel, or by hanging them by the corner with plastic clothespins.

Don’t let the image come into contact with other surfaces as it dries.

Books

If you have books that were in sewage-contaminated water, they are hazardous to your health. Discard them or consult a professional conservator for advice.

Remove dust jackets to dry separately.

Place paper towels between the pages of wet books.

For books that are damp or partially wet, if the books were in muddy, rusty, or salt water, rinse the books, one at a time, in a bucket or tub of clean water, holding the book closed tightly while dipping

Documents, Prints and Papers

Remove paintings and prints from frames.

Air dry items if you have only a few wet documents or papers, or if you have enough space to air dry all of your items.

Air dry flat as individual sheets or in small piles up to a quarter inch high.

Documents can be frozen if you have too many pieces to air dry. It may take several weeks to several months for this process.

Their site has more info on preserving heirlooms. Just scroll through and follow the links in each category.