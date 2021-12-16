Portage Road to be closed under I-94

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Road will be closed under I-94 beginning Friday and through the weekend.

The closure is scheduled to allow the setting of new bridge beams on I-94.

Portage Road will be closed from what is now considered the west leg of Kilgore Road north of I-94 to the east leg of Kilgore Road south of I-94. During the project to widen I-94 between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road, the Kilgore Road bridge over I-94 was eliminated and the street was realigned to meet Portage Road north and south of I-94.

The closure is schedule to begin Friday, Dec. 17, 7 a.m., until no later than Monday, Dec. 20, 5 a.m.

Northbound and southbound traffic will be detoured to Lovers Lane using Milham Avenue to the south and Kilgore Road to the north.

This year’s phase of the three-year project was delayed. It was originally scheduled to end earlier in November but will remain in place until late January because of the need to redesign bridge beams plus delays in delivery of some materials.