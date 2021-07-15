Portage police believe man arrested may be connected to more thefts

PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Department of Public Safety has arrested a man in connection with a larceny case.

Alex Elwynn Bailey, 38, of Schoolcraft, was arrested Tuesday and arraigned Wednesday in the Kalamazoo County 8th District Court, according to a news release.

Police believe Bailey may have stolen from other businesses by entering those buildings under various ruses, distracting employees by engaging in conversations and then stealing pieces of property immediately accessible to him.

There may be additional victims in both Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties, police said.

Anyone with information may call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 329-4567 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

