Portage family still seeking guardrail after city installs delineators

PORTAGE, Mich. — The city of Portage installed delineators along Portage Road after one family pleaded for a guardrail. Although it's progress, the family still has concerns.

FOX 17 first talked with Mike Van Tiem in December about cars veering off the road and into his yard.

The city installed delineators last month in response— with the intent of helping guide traffic while keeping cars on the road and off the Van Tiems' property.

City leaders say, even at night and during severe weather, the fixtures still will be visible to drivers; however, Van Tiem doesn't have a lot of faith in a wobbling traffic post.

"To know that I'm not safe standing here isn't really acceptable. The city needs to step up their game," he said when FOX 17 followed up with the family Wednesday. "The last two crashes happened before dusk, so I don't know how that's going to help."

He believes the only viable solution is a guardrail.

"My youngest daughter was in the garage when that car plowed into that tree. I was in this sun room just on the other side of the garage when the car took out the fire hydrant," Van Tiem explained.

The car that took out the fire hydrant landed on some bushes and left the Van Tiems' property flooded with water.

"I want to feel safe in the house. I don't want to be nervous sitting there nervous every night. What's going to happen? Is a car going to come through the front? Is it going to go into my daughter's bedroom?" he said. "We are down the road from four breweries, and some of the cars that have come off have been drunk drivers. That's the biggest scare for me, and nothing shy of a guardrail will stop that."

The city of Portage emailed the following statement regarding the family's request for a guardrail:

"The city of Portage installed flexible traffic delineators along a portion of the west side of Portage Road, approximately south of South Shore to 9518 Portage Road. The delineators will help guide traffic with the intent to keep traffic on the road and have been used with success in other areas of Portage and other communities. Delineators are particularly beneficial at locations where the alignment might be confusing or unexpected, such as at lane-reduction transitions and curves. Delineators are effective guidance devices at night and during adverse weather as they remain visible when the roadway is wet, or snow-covered. Delineators are considered guidance devices rather than warning devices.



"In the longer term, in the next two to three years, there are traffic-calming plans for the Portage Road corridor that will also help address concerns in this area. These include the installation of curb and gutter, intersection improvements, possible lane reductions, and other efforts to slow and better calm traffic.



"Staff will continue to monitor the effectiveness of the delineators. Particularly problematic areas of the roadway, such as the one identified, will be evaluated during roadway design to determine if the installation of guardrails would be warranted."

