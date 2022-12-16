Police searching for missing Portage mom

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage police say a local woman left her home on Saturday and hasn't been seen since.

Heather Kelley, of Portage, disappeared on Saturday evening.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says the 35-year-old left her home around 9 p.m. Kelley spoke to her children on the phone around 10:20 p.m. and said she would be home shortly. Police say she never arrived.

Police say her car was found abandoned the next day in the area of Sprinkle Road near Comstock Township.

Kelley is 5'10" with long blonde hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on her forearms, left thigh and right ankle.

Authorities say Kelley always wears a silver heart necklace.

If you have any information about where Kelley might be, call Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch or 911.

