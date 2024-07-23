Police: Man dies from fall inside abandoned Parchment mill

PARCHMENT, Mich. — A man has died after falling inside an abandoned Parchment mill Tuesday morning.

The Kalamazoo Township Police Department (KTPD) says they responded to a plea for help at around 6 a.m. in the 1900 block of East G Avenue. Officers discovered a 48-year-old man lying on the ground.

We’re told the man likely fell while trying to remove scrap metal. First responders tried to save the man’s life but were unsuccessful.

KTPD has since identified the man as Brian Garvelink.

Police urge the public to keep away from abandoned buildings, especially when “no trespassing” signs are posted, as they may be dangerous.

Those with knowledge related to the investigation are encouraged to connect with police at 269-381-0391 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

