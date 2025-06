KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public Safety officers in Kalamazoo responded to a reported shooting Wednesday afternoon at the Fox Ridge Apartments.

The public safety department issued an alert on social media, warning people of an increased police presence in the area around 12:30 p.m. on June 25.

At least one person was hurt, according to the department.

Details on what led up to the shooting and possible suspects were not immediately available.

