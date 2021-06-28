Police identify 9-year-old shot, killed in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 9-year-old boy shot and killed at a Kalamazoo home last week has been identified as Carl Atkins.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety released the name of the child Monday afternoon.

Police say Atkins was shot at his home near Lake and James streets Thursday afternoon and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Friday, Kalamazoo police said the deadly shooting may have been accidental.

Since then, the state has taken custody of the 9-year-old boy’s six siblings who also lived in the home.

