KDPS: Deadly shooting of 9-year-old boy likely accidental

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police say the death of a 9-year-old boy in Kalamazoo is being investigated as an accidental shooting.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says they are not searching for a suspect and there is no danger to the public.

The deadly shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at a home near the intersection of Lake and James streets in Kalamazoo.

The boy was taken to the hospital, where police confirm he later died.

Police now say the shooting death was likely accidental. The investigation is ongoing.

