KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 9-year-old boy is in the hospital Thursday after getting shot in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety told Fox 17 he was shot about 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lake and James streets.

His condition wasn’t immediately known.

KDPS officers continue to investigate.

Anyone with information may call KDPS at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.