Partnership with KCSO ended months before metro shooting over staffing shortages

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Some boarded up windows shattered by bullets are only lingering signs of a violent Saturday morning at the Kalamazoo Metro Transit station.

A gunman, now identified as 54-year-old Anthony Oliver, opened fire on board one of the busses around 9:15 a.m., injuring three people before being shot and killed by responding officers. Those three victims are expected to survive.

Speaking to FOX17 off-camera, Kalamazoo Metro Transit Executive Director Sean McBride noted that transit has had partnerships in the past with local law enforcement to provide extra security, but both fell through due to staffing shortages, according to McBride.

KDPS confirmed that their partnership with transit ended in 2018. Shortly after, transit partnered with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office to provide deputies on-site, but that partnership ended only a few months ago.

McBride says the bus where the violence happened is now repaired and back in circulation making its regular routes and stops.

On Monday, representatives from the Amalgamated Transit Union visited Kalamazoo to show support for fellow union workers and local riders.

“Going forward, what are we going to do with the members?” said the union’s international president John Costa. “Their concerns are of health and stress. Mental health is a big concern.”

Costa says he’d also like see some return to a partnership with local law enforcement in the new future.

“I think law enforcement being out here, having a presence, making the community feel safe that it’s okay to get on our busses and continue to ride and they’re safe. That’s what I think needs to happen,” he said.

Costa noted an incident last month in San Jose, California where nine transit workers were shot and killed by a gunman who then took his own life. The ATU is encouraging federal and state lawmakers to utilize funding from the newly passed infrastructure bill on bolstered programs for driver and rider mental health, and coping in the event of traumatic situations like Saturday.

“Hearing an active shooter, here, on Saturday, brought back some flashbacks of concerns,” he said. “My concern is, where are we with my members help? Do we have any counseling in place?”

A joint press conference by local law enforcement and MSP, who is primarily handling the case, is scheduled for 10 a.m. tomorrow.