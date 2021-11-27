Active shooter situation resolved in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An active shooter situation has been resolved in the City of Kalamazoo.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, at 9:15 a.m. Saturday officers responded to a report of gunshots fired at the Kalamazoo Transit Center, located at 459 N. Burdick St. Upon arriving at the scene, officers encountered an active shooter situation.

KDPS public information officer Ryan Bridges told FOX 17 that the situation was resolved and that there was no threat to the community.

FOX 17 has a crew en route to the scene and will provide further details as they become available.

