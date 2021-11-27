Watch
Active shooter situation resolved in Kalamazoo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kalamazoo Police are investigating Saturday morning's active shooter situation at the Kalamazoo Transit Center.
Posted at 11:14 AM, Nov 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-27 11:21:37-05

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An active shooter situation has been resolved in the City of Kalamazoo.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, at 9:15 a.m. Saturday officers responded to a report of gunshots fired at the Kalamazoo Transit Center, located at 459 N. Burdick St. Upon arriving at the scene, officers encountered an active shooter situation.

KDPS public information officer Ryan Bridges told FOX 17 that the situation was resolved and that there was no threat to the community.

FOX 17 has a crew en route to the scene and will provide further details as they become available.

