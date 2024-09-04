Parchment School District updates spectator rules days after fight at game

PARCHMENT, Mich. — The Parchment School District has updated its rules for spectators at home games days after a fight broke out near the football stadium's end zone.

The fight happened near the end zone after a game against Comstock on Aug. 29. The district said the fight involved students as well as adults. No one was hurt, and no weapons were found.

"Attending school athletic events is a privilege. It is crucial for all spectators and guests to conduct themselves in a safe and orderly manner during school events,” the district wrote on social media after the incident. “Any failure to do so will result in removal from future athletic events, as the safety of our staff, students, and community members is our top priority.”

Kalamazoo Fight mars game between Parchment and Comstock Chris Bovia

In a letter to students and families, the Parchment School District says the following rules are now in effect for the safety of everyone who attends sporting events:



Each student must present a school ID, physical ticket or be with a parent or guardian to gain entry into the football stadium.

Students K–8 must be accompanied by parents or guardians to attend games.

Physical tickets will be sold Fridays during lunch.

Students are required to stay in the stands for the entire game. Otherwise, they must be with parents or guardians.

All spectators must have photo IDs ready if requested.

No bags or backpacks will be permitted within the stadium.

“We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we navigate these new procedures,” the district writes. “Our priority is to maintain a safe and secure environment where our students and community can enjoy the excitement of our school’s athletic events. Thank you for your continued support.”

