Fight mars game between Parchment and Comstock

PARCHMENT, Mich. — Parchment School District is commending the reactions of district officials after a fight near the end zone following Thursday night's game against Comstock.

The district advised both students and adults were involved in the altercation, but no weapons were found and no injuries have been reported.

On social media Friday morning, the school announced possible consequences for those involved in altercations at school functions:

"Attending school athletic events is a privilege. It is crucial for all spectators and guests to conduct themselves in a safe and orderly manner during school events. Any failure to do so will result in removal from future athletic events, as the safety of our staff, students, and community members is our top priority."

Students were briefly held inside the school while staff and local law enforcement deescalated the situation.