One of Kalamazoo County's first Black public defense attorneys reflects on legacy

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In 1998 Dorphine Payne was one of Kalamazoo County’s first Black public defense attorneys. While she’s won many cases, she says prayer and acknowledging those who came before her helped her get through the tough times.

“I was in school during Brown v. Board of Education. And with all deliberate speed. After the decision, my father decided that we were going to a white school,” Payne said.

This move ultimately changed her outlook on life.

“I was fascinated by the fact that Thurgood Marshall, a colored man, could change the entire nation's school system,” she said.

That’s when she knew she wanted to be an attorney.

When Payne started working in Kalamazoo, there were other Black attorneys, but not many were doing defense work. Although it was challenging she learned to persevere.

“I did deal with the challenges. And there were times when I had to say out loud in a courtroom, 'This is structurally racist and we need to do something about this.' And I've said it on the record,” Payne told FOX 17 News.

If there’s anything she can tell the younger generation aspiring to be an attorney, it would be,”The community needs you and the structures need you. They need your voice; they need you to come in and be strong enough and committed enough to make a difference.”

Payne told FOX 17 that she needs someone to pass the baton to.

