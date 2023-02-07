Embracing Black history through books and education

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — February is Black History Month, a time to learn and embrace Black history. If you’re looking to learn more about its significance and the people who’ve contributed over time, your local library is a great first stop.

“Black history month and Black history is so important because it really tells us who we are. I don't think you get the full picture of America without including Black history,” said Louis Moore, history professor at Grand Valley State University.

He believes Black history is American history and should be celebrated by everyone.

“To celebrate that history is important, to celebrate people's humanity,” explained Moore. “And I think too often we get scared about Black history because we think it's negative, we think it's anti-something and it's not. It's really about recognizing and embracing the full American experience.”

If you’re looking for ways to learn more about Black history during Black History Month and beyond, it can be as simple as opening up a book.

At the Grand Rapids Public Library, they’re making it easy with different displays of Black authors and books highlighting the Black experience in America.

“This whole week or so at every library location, we will have different storytimes that highlight stories of Black authors, or extraordinary stories of Black Americans, and very ordinary stories of Black Americans,” said Betsy Zandstra, Youth Service Librarian.

The story times are for kids up to the age of five. Throughout the library, Black history books can be found on any shelf for any age.

Zandstra says she believes it's important to recognize all of the achievements and contributions of Black Americans to our whole country, not just during the month, but throughout the year.

“It's sometimes overlooked or not highlighted as much as it could be, and I think those achievements and accomplishments really speak to the diversity of our country and the strength of our nation,” said Zandstra.

The library also has a digital collection of Black history here in Grand Rapids.

You can check out Black history books recommended by Professor Moore here.

You can also check out Black history books on display at Grand Rapids Public Library here.

