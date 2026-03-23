OBERON DAY: Michigan's unofficial start to summer

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's Sippin' Season!

Oberon Day is today (Monday, March 23) at Bell's Eccentric Cafe in Kalamazoo, where the first glass of Oberon of the season will be poured at 11:00am.

In addition to having a drink of Michigan's unofficial beer of summer, Oberon Day will feature the annual flag raise, WMU Pep Band, DJ, Tom Petty Tribute band and Kait Rose Super Group, and more all day long.

This event every year is a sign that spring is here - even if weather doesn't know it - and a chance for people from all over to descend on Kalamazoo for an afternoon of celebration. Our Kalamazzo Reporter Julie Dunmire reported that today's event brings big crowds to the city, some as far as 50 miles away or further.

WATCH JULIE'S REPORTING HERE:

Oberon Day arrives Monday to help Kalamazoo beat the winter blues, welcome spring

If you are planning on being one of them, make sure to be safe and plan a safe ride home. Bell's also offers three non-alcoholic options for DD's and those who want to welcome warmer weather without the alcohol.

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