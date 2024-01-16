'Not turning anybody away:' Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries sees increase in people seeking shelter

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As temperatures drop, the demand for warmth increases. Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries says in the last week they've seen an increase in people seeking shelter from the cold.

"I wouldn't be in a place good at all. I might have frozen to death," Jenifer Rounds told FOX 17. She couldn't be more grateful that she has a place to stay warm.

After experiencing identity theft and falling on hard times, she's been staying at the shelter for a couple of weeks.

"It's been so cold that it's just dangerous. And it's not even the regular Michigan kind of cold; it's like the frigid 'get in your bone' cold and it does not take long," she said.

Like her, many people aren't willing to brave the cold.

"We had 310 people last night about, and a couple nights ago, we had 330," said CEO and Founder of Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries Michael Brown.

According to Brown, that's a 30% increase compared to this time last year. However, they're not turning anyone away.

The warming center allows people to come in, get food, water and, most importantly, get warm.

"We don't have the staff or the budget to support a lot of programming and so we just try to do the best we can to get people inside and just give them something," he said.

While the demand is increasing, the shelter is relying on volunteers to help meet the needs. Brown believes that if they can get more volunteers consistently, then they can give residents productive things to do.

"I think those type of programs, even in times like this, are what really encouraged people to get back up," he said.

Brown is asking the community to donate hats, gloves or scarves to the shelter so they can pass them along to those who need it.

