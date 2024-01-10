Watch Now
Kzoo organizations to double as warming centers amid frigid weather

Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries
Yasmeen Ludy, FOX 17 News
Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries preparing for winter storm ahead.
Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries
Posted at 5:06 PM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 17:06:40-05

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Several buildings in Kalamazoo will act as warming centers for those wishing to escape the cold this week.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the following locations will be open to the general public:

Ministry with Community
500 N. Edwards St., Kalamazoo
Open Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Guests may shower and do laundry. Clothing, hygiene products and pet food will be offered.

Westminster Presbyterian Church
1515 Helen Ave., Portage
Open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Food will be provided at Fellowship Hall.

Kalamazoo Gospel Mission
448 N. Burdick St., Kalamazoo
Open Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.–4 p.m.

The Salvation Army
1700 S. Burdick St., Kalamazoo
Open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.–12 p.m. and 1–4 p.m.

