Kzoo organizations to double as warming centers amid frigid weather

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Several buildings in Kalamazoo will act as warming centers for those wishing to escape the cold this week.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the following locations will be open to the general public:

Ministry with Community

500 N. Edwards St., Kalamazoo

Open Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Guests may shower and do laundry. Clothing, hygiene products and pet food will be offered.

Westminster Presbyterian Church

1515 Helen Ave., Portage

Open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Food will be provided at Fellowship Hall.

Kalamazoo Gospel Mission

448 N. Burdick St., Kalamazoo

Open Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.–4 p.m.

The Salvation Army

1700 S. Burdick St., Kalamazoo

Open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.–12 p.m. and 1–4 p.m.

READ MORE: Your West Michigan forecast

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube