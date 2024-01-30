New renderings for planned Kalamazoo event center released

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — New renderings of the Athletics Performance Center and Kalamazoo Events Center have been released to the public.

This comes after the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve closing documents linked to a purchase agreement with Catalyst Development Co. in July 2023.

The 320,000-square-foot event center would be built between Park Street and Westnedge Avenue on Kalamazoo Avenue.

"We are thrilled to have completed the schematic design phase on this transformational project and to be a part of this landmark presentation at Southwest Michigan First's State of Economic Development Program,” says Dan Batholomae, director of Athletics for Western Michigan University. “To see the Bronco Spirit Mark proudly adorn the face of the finest facility in intercollegiate athletics was a strong statement about what is definitively our new home.”

The development project is estimated to cost $300 million. Once finished, the building would host major sporting events, concerts and more, adding roughly $54 million to the local economy.

