Kalamazoo County signs on the dotted line for $300M event center property

Posted at 6:06 AM, Jul 19, 2023
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A long-discussed event center for downtown Kalamazoo is getting closer to reality as the County’s Board of Commissioners voted 8-0 to sign all closing documents related to the sale and purchase agreement between the County and Catalyst Development Co., LLC. Tuesday night.

Initial designs put the price tag at $300M for an up to 320,000 square-foot building with space for sporting events like basketball and NCAA hockey, concerts, and more.

The plan was pitched to the board by private investors in late March and approved unanimously.

The yet-to-be-named event center will sit along Kalamazoo Ave, between North Westnedge Ave and Park St, and is expected to bring in $54M to local businesses.

