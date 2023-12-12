Nazareth Post Office continues holiday tradition of hand-stamping letters

NAZARETH, Mich. — Every year, thousands of Christmas cards are sent to the Nazareth Post Office in Kalamazoo County, all to receive a hand stamp cancellation. This tradition has become a favorite among people who love sending holiday greetings.

During the busy holiday season, the post office is filled with people dropping off packages and buying stamps. However, it is the number of Christmas cards pouring in that truly keeps the post office staff busy. Each card that arrives at the post office is given a hand cancellation stamp.

Postmaster Terri Sootsman told FOX 17 that they receive around 38,000 letters from all over the world every December, all requiring a hand cancellation. The hand cancellation involves stamping a black mark over the stamp, so that it cannot be reused.

"During this Christmas season, customers like the hand cancellation because it says Nazareth, Michigan, and this year it says Christmas Star Station," Sootsman explained.

This tradition has been kept alive since 1985, thanks to the help of volunteers.

"There are several people that do volunteer, and we take their name and number. A lot of the half of them I would say, are actual postal employees that are retired," Sootsman added.

Although stamping five trays of letters a day is no quick task, Sootsman doesn't mind.

"After 37 years in January, I have gone through a lot of Christmases. So, this will be my last one. And it is special because I'm hand-canceling while I'm here," Sootsman said.

With her retirement just around the corner, she's grateful to see the tradition is alive and well. She believes that there is plenty of demand for the hand cancellation service and sees no reason for it to stop. Not only does it bring people to the post office, but it also adds to the spirit of the entire Christmas season.

If you want to have your holiday cards hand canceled, be sure to drop them off or send them to the post office by December 31.

