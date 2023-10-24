WATCH: MSP releases video of St. Joseph County sheriff’s OWI arrest

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) released new video Tuesday depicting the arrest of the St. Joseph County sheriff in the wake of an OWI crash.

Mark Lillywhite was taken into custody Feb. 26 in Schoolcraft Township after an early-morning crash on US-131 near West YZ Avenue, reports say. The incident resulted in minor injuries.

Witnesses said Lillywhite’s headlights were not activated before his car rear-ended a Nissan Rogue.

Lillywhite has since pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated and carrying a firearm while under the influence.

The new video, obtained by a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, shows Lillywhite being interrogated on-scene by state troopers before he was placed inside an MSP cruiser. He was transported for medical evaluation afterward.

Watch video of the arrest below:

State troopers release video of sheriff’s OWI arrest

