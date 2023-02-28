Footage obtained after crash that led to sheriff's arrest

On Monday we confirmed that St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite was arrested over the weekend for operating while intoxicated after a crash in Schoolcraft Township.

FOX 17 has now obtained footage from investigators on the scene that night through the Freedom of Information Act.

You can see the crash scene—both cars were off the road after the collision caused them to lose control on SB US-131 near West XY Avenue early Sunday morning.

Lillywhite’s car ended up in the ditch with front-end damage, and witnesses say the other vehicle rolled after being hit them from behind.

People questioned on-scene allege Lillywhite didn't have his headlights on during the crash, describing him to first responders as acting drunk, unable to stand or speak to them.

Minor injuries were reported and first responders recommended the people in the rolled-over car go to the ER for evaluation.

Lillywhite was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated and possessing a firearm while under the influence.

This is an ongoing situation. FOX 17 has FOIA requests into Michigan State Police, who are investigating the crash and will update this article as information becomes available.

