Docs: St. Joseph County sheriff arrested for OWI after Schoolcraft Twp. collision

Posted at 11:21 AM, Feb 27, 2023
SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite was arrested over the weekend following a two-car crash in Schoolcraft Township.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened Sunday on US-131 near West YZ Avenue before 2:30 a.m.

We’re told a Chevrolet Traverse drove south on the freeway when it rear-ended a Nissan Rogue. The impact threw both cars off the road after their drivers lost control.

Minor injuries were reported.

After picking up on signs the Chevy driver was intoxicated, authorities asked him to participate in a sobriety test, according to MSP.

Arrest records show Sheriff Lillywhite was arrested following the crash.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says a man by Lillywhite's name was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated and for possessing a firearm while under the influence. He was released later in the afternoon.

Witnesses claim the Chevy’s headlights were not on before the crash, troopers added.

The crash is currently under investigation.

