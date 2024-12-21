Watch Now
MSP: Alcohol suspected in fatal Oshtemo Township crash

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man has died after his car hit a tree in Oshtemo Township Thursday night.

The crash happened near Van Kal Street and H Avenue before 9:10 p.m., according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

We’re told the car headed south when it passed over the centerline and left the road, hitting the tree.

The 36-year-old died at the crash scene, according to MSP. He did not have a seat belt on.

Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash, which is currently under investigation.

Van Kal Street was closed to traffic for roughly three and a half hours, troopers say.

MSP wishes to remind the public to create a plan before consuming alcohol. That plan may include staying home or finding a designated driver. Ridesharing is also an option.

