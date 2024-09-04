Missing 65-year-old out of Kalamazoo considered endangered

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police in Kalamazoo are asking for your help to find a 65-year-old woman left her home without proper care.

Tina Marie Coville was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 3 leaving her residence in the city of Kalamazoo. Coville left on her own accord and has not been in contact with anyone else since, according to Kalamazoo Public Safety.

The 65-year-old is wheelchair-bound. She was last wearing sweatpants and a white t-shirt.

The main concern for her is a medical condition, say police.

Anyone with information on where Coville is should contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269) 337-8142 or submit an anonymous tip through Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

