Michigan governor re-establishes gun violence prevention task force in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Thursday re-establishing the state's Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, as the group moves from research to action.

Whitmer signed the order in Kalamazoo and declared June Gun Violence Awareness Month at the same event.

The task force was established in 2024 to identify the root causes of gun violence. It has since completed its final report, offering recommendations to reduce gun violence across the state. Thursday's executive order allows the group to continue and implement those recommendations.

Savannah Robert, a recent Loy Norrix High School graduate, was among those at the event. While still in school, she founded the school's Students Demand Action chapter. The group participated in national school walkouts, protests, and capital advocacy days.

For Robert the issue is personal, not political.

"I have never lived without the knowledge and fear of gun violence," Robert said. "It has been too long and too many lives have been lost for this still to be a part of my everyday life. That is why most of us are standing here. That is my why."

Whitmer addressed the ongoing impact of gun violence on communities across Michigan.

"Too many communities routinely see devastating headlines of bullets being fired on the streets," Whitmer said.

Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, the state's Chief Medical Executive, highlighted gun violence numbers in the state.

According to her office, the state averages almost 1,400 deaths, and 3,000 injuries to gun violence. She said 75 of those who die every year are children.

But she says the state has seen progress.

"Early 2025 data shows sharp reductions in firearm homicides in many Michigan cities," she said, while acknowledging a need for honest evaluation. "We have to evaluate what's working, where gaps remain, and where we aren't seeing the same progress."

In 2023, in response to the Oxford and MSU tragedies, Governor Whitmer and the Michigan Legislature enacted gun violence prevention laws including universal background checks, safe storage, and extreme risk risk protection orders.



Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller acknowledged the challenges while noting the state's progress.

"There's no easy answers, but Michigan has come a long way to make sure that they are doing what they need to be doing," Fuller said.

Click here for the task force report released in 2025.

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