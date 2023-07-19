Watch Now
Meet and greet with new KPS superintendent to be held next week

Posted at 4:36 PM, Jul 19, 2023
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo residents are invited to get to know their schools’ new superintendent at a meet and greet scheduled for next week.

Community members can speak with Dr. Darrin Slade during an open house Thursday, July 27 at the Kalamazoo Promise office from 5:30–7:30 p.m.

We’re told Slade will give a brief presentation at 6 p.m.

Slade was appointed as Kalamazoo Public Schools’ new superintendent following a nationwide search. His first day was July 1.

Those interested in attending the meet and great are asked to RSVP online.

