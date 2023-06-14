MDOT takes a big step toward finishing I-94 widening project in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation is taking a big step this week toward finishing the widening of I-94 between Sprinkle Road and Lovers Lane.

The expansion of I-94 from two lanes in each direction to three lanes, is an extension of a previously completed expansion between US-131 and Lovers Lane.

Now, the process of putting westbound traffic onto the newly rebuilt westbound lanes is underway.

I-94 westbound will have lane closures between Sprinkle Road and Lovers Lane Thursday and Friday nights 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. By the weekend, all westbound traffic will be on the westbound side of the highway.

But construction will continue. Only two lanes will be open as work is finished in the coming weeks and the newly realigned interchange at Portage Road is finished.

Completion of the multi-year project, originally planned for completion by November 2022, was delayed by several factors, from staffing delays due to COVID 19 to supply line delays that affected the availability of concrete.