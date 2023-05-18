MDHHS will host public meeting on Kalamazoo industrial odors tonight

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo company has been under investigation for years now, following waves of complaints from locals.

It all has to do with reported bad smells coming from the business.

Now, people will get to voice their thoughts on what needs to be done next.

On Thursday, May 18, the state is hosting a public meeting to discuss the smells reported coming from two industrial sites. It'll happen at Mt. Zion Church at 5:30 p.m.

It comes after a report by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) earlier this month. It found the smells are being caused by hydrogen sulfide and other 'volatile organic compounds'.

Earlier this week, Graphic Packaging International responded to the latest report from the state health department, announcing their plans to address the odor emissions.

Recent testing by MDHHS revealed the chemicals causing the smell can lead to increased health risks like nasal irritation or temporary headaches.

Graphic Packaging International entered a consent agreement with the department in February, which entailed nearly $110,000 in fines, and an order to follow a compliance plan.

Here's how the company said it'll be addressing the situation.

First, it'll commit $8 million to address odor mitigation. New equipment will be in place for that by the end of the year.

They're also upping their annual wastewater treatment costs by $2 million to further reduce the risk for potential odors.

That includes adding a wet scrubber system to the plant to combat higher levels of hydrogen sulfide.

The company is also looking at the possibility of redirecting some of its water discharge away from an area deemed to be an odor source.

Scott Lebeau, the Vice President of Recycled Mills at Graphic Packaging released a statement.

“We’ve been a part of Kalamazoo for more than 100 years, and we are committed to improving not just the air quality but the quality of life in the community we call home,” said Scott LeBeau, vice president of recycled mills at Graphic Packaging. “We have made progress in recent years, but we know we need to continue to work in lockstep with Kalamazoo’s Water Reclamation Plant (KWRP) to make the impact that we are all striving to achieve. We will relentlessly pursue improved air quality in our community," he seaid.

The meeting tonight (May 18, 2023) is set to start at 5:30 p.m. to address any concerns the community may have.

Another meeting with happen on Saturday as well.