Massive tree limb crashes down in Portage, leaving fence and pool damaged

PORTAGE, Mich. — A massive tree limb came down in a Portage neighborhood, leaving behind significant damage that stretched across several yards on Cromwell Street, just off Romence Road.

The falling limb took out a wooden fence and landed in a swimming pool.

"Storm came through, didn't think it was that damaging but you see that it was. Look at the area here of that one branch from this tree. This is just one branch," a neighbor pointed out.

At one point after the storms, more than 130,000 Consumers Energy customers were left without power.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube