Man who shot gun into air in Charleston Township on Monday arraigned in court

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A man who shot his gun in the air in Charleston Township was arraigned in Kalamazoo County Court on Wednesday. He is 47-year-old Troy Alan Henson from Climax, Michigan.

The incident occurred on Monday, July 18. Henson is currently facing three charges, which are: assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), MDOPP > $1,000 but less than $20,000, and reckless use of firearms.

At around 8:40 p.m. on Monday, The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 39th St. and MN Ave. No cars or people were hit by Henson’s gunfire.

Henson’s next court date is scheduled for August 2 at 8:30 p.m.

