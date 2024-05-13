Man who made terror threats against Kalamazoo church arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A series of threats made against a church the public safety department resulted in the arrest of a man who had made his own shotgun.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers arrested a man on May 8 near South Rose Street and Wall Street on suspicion of making a number of threats.

One day earlier a tipster called to report a man publicly making threats against other people, a church, and the public safety department. Kalamazoo Public Safety and other neighboring departments began investigating, but did not locate the suspect.

It took a tip the following day to lead to him.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, a different tipster reported a man holding a pistol and a long metal post with a box on the end. Officers got to the scene on South Rose Street and identified he was the same person who made the threats a day before.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety A homemade shotgun (top) and stolen handgun (bottom) seized from a man who made threats against a church and Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Officers say he was arrested while having a stolen pistol in his hand. The long pole with a box on the end turned out to be a homemade shotgun. Investigators say the 37-year-old admitted to making the threats.

The man now faces charges, including making terror threats. He is being held in the Kalamazoo County Jail.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube