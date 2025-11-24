Man to spend at least 42 years in prison for deadly Kalamazoo home invasion

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man convicted in connection with a deadly home invasion in Kalamazoo has been sentenced to spend a minimum of 42 years in prison.

Isaiah Willhite was sentenced on six felony charges related to the killing of Gerryon Kye. Police say Willhite and another man forced their way into Kye's home on North Rose Street and shot him multiple times.

The home invasion occurred on June 6, 2021, at about 6:31 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Kye suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Whillhite was arrested over two years later in December 2023.

Willhite was convicted this past July on charges including homicide – felony murder, weapons – felony firearm, and home invasion – first degree.

"Gerryon was a great son, he was a beautiful father. He loved all his family... that's why we're all here today," Kye's father, Jeffery William, said in December 2021. "That man took care of his children, he took care of a lot of people. He was a kind hearted person. My son didn't deserve this."

The other suspect in the case, Julius Robinson Jr., is currently in federal custody out of state. It's unclear when he may be transported back to Michigan.

