Suspect arrested in 2021 Kalamazoo homicide

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A suspect in a 2021 Kalamazoo homicide was arrested by the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team on Tuesday. The suspect is Isaiah Jacole Willhite.

The homicide occurred on June 6, 2021 at about 6:31 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Rose Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Gerryon Kye suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

“Gerryon was a great son, he was a beautiful father. He loved all his family... that's why we're all here today,” Kye’s father, Jeffery William, told FOX 17 in December 2021. “That man took care of his children, he took care of a lot of people. He was a kind hearted person. My son didn’t deserve this.”

According to the City of Kalamazoo, Willhite was arraigned in district court by Judge Jones on Wednesday. His charges include Count 1: homicide – felony murder, Count 2: weapons – felony firearm, Count 3: home invasion – 1st degree, and Count 4: weapons – felony firearm. Bond was denied to Willhite.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 269-337-8139 to speak with a detective. Tips can also be sent anonymously through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at 269-343-2100, the “P3Tips” app, or online.

