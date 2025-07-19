Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Jury convicts suspect in 2021 deadly home invasion shooting in Kalamazoo

Isaiah Willhite found guilty of murder, home invasion
Isaiah Willhite mugshot
KPSD
Isaiah Willhite mugshot
gerryon web kalamazoo
Family Needs Answers in Kalamazoo Man's Murder
Posted

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A jury has convicted the suspect in a deadly home invasion shooting from 2021 in Kalamazoo.

Isaiah Jacole Willhite, 23, was found guilty Thursday on all charges related to the shooting death of Gerryon Kye.

SEE MORE: Suspect arrested in 2021 Kalamazoo homicide

The homicide occurred on June 6, 2021 at about 6:31 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Rose Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Kye suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Kalamazoo Public safety says according to witnesses, two masked individuals forced their way into the home and shot Kye during an armed robbery. Willhite was later identified as one of the suspects and taken into custody. The second suspect remains at large.

SEE MORE: 'It's heartbreaking': Family pleads for answers in murder of Kalamazoo man shot in bed

Willhite was found guilty of felony murder, first degree home invasion, armed robbery, and three counts of felony firearm. His sentencing is scheduled for August 15.

Isaiah Willhite mugshot

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Ready Alert 300X250

Weather Articles

Weather Ready: New Brand, Same Promise