Jury convicts suspect in 2021 deadly home invasion shooting in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A jury has convicted the suspect in a deadly home invasion shooting from 2021 in Kalamazoo.

Isaiah Jacole Willhite, 23, was found guilty Thursday on all charges related to the shooting death of Gerryon Kye.

The homicide occurred on June 6, 2021 at about 6:31 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Rose Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Kye suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Kalamazoo Public safety says according to witnesses, two masked individuals forced their way into the home and shot Kye during an armed robbery. Willhite was later identified as one of the suspects and taken into custody. The second suspect remains at large.

Willhite was found guilty of felony murder, first degree home invasion, armed robbery, and three counts of felony firearm. His sentencing is scheduled for August 15.

KPSD

