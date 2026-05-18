Man survives shooting at Kalamazoo business, suspect at large

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting Sunday afternoon in Kalamazoo.

Officers responded to a business on Douglas Avenue near Alamo Drive around 2 p.m. on May 17 for a report of a fight and shots being fired, said the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Before officers arrived, dispatchers were informed that someone was shot and being taken to the hospital.

The 32-year-old man had two gunshot wounds to his arm. He was expected to recover, per police.

Detectives began a search for the suspect in the shooting, even conducting a search of a home just two blocks south of the scene at Douglas Avenue and Blakeslee Street. The Kalamazoo Metro Special Weapons and Tactics Team handled that part of the operation, according to the department.

The suspect, who investigators did not name, remains at large as of Monday morning. Detectives were working with the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office to file charges in the case.

Anyone with information on the shooting or whereabouts of the suspect is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269) 337-8139. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

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