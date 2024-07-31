Man shot in back in Kalamazoo, suspects remain at large

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man was shot in the back Tuesday evening and while several people likely saw it happen, investigators say they are not getting enough information to track down the gunmen.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says it was called about a shooting near Florence Street and North Westnedge Avenue around 7:45 p.m. on June 30. Officers who were near the area heard multiple gunshots and found the scene moments after the call.

They found a man with a gunshot wound in his upper back. Police say he was still awake at the time and is expected to survive.

Early investigation results point to two gunmen who opened fire. Despite multiple witnesses, the suspects have not been identified.

Detectives ask anyone with information on the shooting to come forward. Tips can be called in at (269) 337-8139, or submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

