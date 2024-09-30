Man sentenced for 2022 armed robbery, assault at Kalamazoo business

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man has been sentenced for armed robbery and assault in Kalamazoo.

The incident happened in August 2022 in the 2100 block of South Burdick Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

We’re told the suspect walked into a business with a rifle and demanded money. He shot at the clerk and a customer before taking off in a vehicle, crashing it.

KDPS told FOX 17 the suspect later fired shots at an officer’s patrol car. A brief chase ensued, during which he kept shooting at officers. He eluded arrest for several days until he was taken into custody days later.

Kalamazoo 'He was just pacing': Woman recounts arrest of Kalamazoo shooting suspect Gabriel Rogers

The suspect was later identified as Juan Antonio Alvarado-Lopez. KDPS says he was charged with 17 counts, including assault with murderous intent, assault to commit armed robbery, assaulting an officer, and resisting and obstruction.

Alvarado-Lopez pleaded guilty to 14 of those charges, investigators tell FOX 17. He was sentenced to 17–40 years behind bars as well as 2 years for charges related to felony firearms. Both sentences will be served consecutively.

“This sentencing highlights the seriousness of the crime and underscores the unacceptable violence our officers and community members face,” says Capt. Danielle Guilds with the Criminal Investigation Division. “This case serves as a sobering reminder of the risks our Public Safety Officers take every day to keep our city safe.”

KDPS re-released body camera video depicting the moments Alvarado-Lopez opened fire at a responding officer to emphasize how dangerous the incident was.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube