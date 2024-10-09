Man killed by officers in Kalamazoo identified

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The man killed by public safety officers Tuesday in downtown Kalamazoo has been identified.

Timothy Holden died hours after being shot by two officers near Martin Luther King Park on October 8. Investigators say the 60-year-old had threatened a woman over multiple calls that morning, claiming he had an AK-47 and handgun with 30 rounds. The woman, who called 911, reported Holden promised there would be a tragedy if she didn't respond to him.

The repeated phone calls came despite a personal protection order that told Holden should not contact the woman, according to police.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety An undated mugshot of Timothy Holden

Holden has an extensive criminal history, including home invasion, assault, armed robbery, and stalking. Investigators found he cut his GPS tether shortly before the phone calls began.

Just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers spotted Holden driving through the city. They followed him to Harkins Court, just north of MLK Park. There they tried to box in his vehicle.

When the officers approached the car, they found the 60-year-old armed with a gun. At some point during the attempted arrest, two officers opened fire.

Holden died later at a hospital.

Police recovered a gun from Holden's vehicle. He was not allowed to legally possess any gun because of his prior convictions.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety A handgun recovered from the vehicle of Timothy Holden.

A witness told investigators they saw Holden use meth shortly before police moved to arrest him.

At the time of the shooting, Holden had a warrant for his arrest on felony drug charges and multiple violations of his bond.

Michigan State Police are investigating this shooting by the Kalamazoo Public Safety officers. The officers involved are on paid administrative leave.

