Man dies after being shot by officers in Kalamazoo's MLK Park

Investigators stage around MLK Park in Kalamazoo after an officer-involved shooting.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man is dead after being shot by public safety officers in Kalamazoo's Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Tuesday afternoon.

The agency posted about the shooting on social media.

Officers were alerted Tuesday afternoon about a person who threatened to shoot someone else. The officers found the suspect at MLK Park, where the suspect showed the gun to the officers, according to the department.

The two officers then opened fire, hitting the suspect. No officers were hurt in the shooting.

That suspect died from his injuries a couple hours later at the hospital.

The shooting is under investigation by Michigan State Police. The officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave.

Investigators are expected to be in MLK Park until roughly 5 p.m.

