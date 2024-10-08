Man dies after being shot by officers in Kalamazoo's MLK Park

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man is dead after being shot by public safety officers in Kalamazoo's Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Tuesday afternoon.

The agency posted about the shooting on social media.

𝟮:𝟮𝟮𝗣𝗠 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: The suspect has been pronounced deceased by the hospital where he was taken for treatment.



As required per KDPS policy, the Michigan State Police (MSP) have been called in to investigate due to the use of force by the two officers who made initial… — Kalamazoo Public Safety (KDPS) (@KalPublicSafety) October 8, 2024

Officers were alerted Tuesday afternoon about a person who threatened to shoot someone else. The officers found the suspect at MLK Park, where the suspect showed the gun to the officers, according to the department.

The two officers then opened fire, hitting the suspect. No officers were hurt in the shooting.

That suspect died from his injuries a couple hours later at the hospital.

The shooting is under investigation by Michigan State Police. The officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave.

Investigators are expected to be in MLK Park until roughly 5 p.m.

