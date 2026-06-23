Man found dead in Kalamazoo Father's Day homicide case identified

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The man found dead on Father's Day in Kalamazoo has been identified by police as detectives continue to investigate the case as a homicide.

Alexis "Alex" Freay-Caballero was located Sunday evening just before 5:40 p.m. near Parkway Drive and Kings Highway. The 44-year-old was lying unresponsive in a wooded area, according to investigators. He was declared dead at the scene.

Freay-Caballero's body had apparent injuries, according to a release by the department. His death is being treated as a homicide.

Anyone with information on this death is encouraged to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8139. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

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