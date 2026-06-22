Man found dead in wooded area inside Kalamazoo city limits on Father's Day

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Detectives are looking into what led up to a man's death in a wooded area of Kalamazoo. His body was found in the evening on Father's Day.

Officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were called to Parkway Drive near Kings Highway and Michigan Avenue for a report of a deceased person. They found the body of a 44-year-old man among the trees.

The man's body had apparent injuries, according to a release by the department. His death is being treated as a homicide.

Anyone with information on this death is encouraged to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8139. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

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